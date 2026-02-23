Five terrorists killed during operation in Balochistan's Pishin: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard as people, who fled the military offensive against militants in North Waziristan, receive food supply from the army in Bannu, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, July 2, 2014. — ISPR

Troops effectively engage militants.

Suicide bomber blows himself up.

Four others were killed during fire.

Five terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Pishin district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

In its statement, the military’s media wing said that the troops effectively engaged the “entire tashkeel with multiple weapons”, which resulted in an intense fire exchange.

Following that, a suicide bomber cowardly blew himself up and four other India-sponsored khwarij “were hunted down and sent to hell”.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Meanwhile, sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area.

"Relentless counter terrorism campaign under vision Azm e Istehkam by security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country," the ISPR added.

The provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan, have been particularly affected by terrorism since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Earlier this month, India-backed Fitna al-Hindustan — Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) carried out attacks in different parts of Balochistan. The attacks left 36 innocent civilians, including women, and 22 security personnel martyred, according to the ISPR.

In response, the security forces launched Operation Raddul Fitna 1 and eliminated at least 216 terrorists in various coordinated engagements and clearance operations.

Terrorists struck civilians in Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni on January 31.

The attacks drew condemnations from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Iran, UAE, France, Canada, the European Union, the OIC, the UNSC and others.