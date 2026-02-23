Govt moves to legalise more than 3,000 Pakistanis living in Spain

People queue outside Pakistan’s consulate in Barcelona to apply for criminal record certificates. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has begun steps to streamline the legal documentation process for more than 3,000 Pakistanis living in Spain, aiming to facilitate the issuance of Spanish Resident Cards for members of the Pakistani community, The News reported.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Salik Hussain jointly chaired a high-level meeting in the federal capital, attended by senior officials, including Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and the heads of Nadra and the FIA, to finalise a policy framework to support Pakistanis seeking legal status in Spain.

In a major procedural change, the meeting decided to replace multiple local documents with a single, unified national character certificate, which will now be issued exclusively through the National Police Bureau to reduce bureaucratic delays linked to district-level clearances that have long created hurdles for applicants in Spain.

Naqvi issued direct instructions to all relevant authorities to simplify and accelerate the verification timeline, emphasising that the Ministry of Interior was committed to providing full facilitation at every stage to ensure that overseas Pakistanis were not subjected to unnecessary difficulties.

During the session, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Spain Dr Zahoor Ahmed provided a detailed briefing on the current policy framework.

Under these guidelines, eligible applicants will initially be granted a resident card valid for one year, while the completion of seven to eight years of legal residency will pave the way for permanent residency and eventual Spanish citizenship in accordance with local laws.

The facilitation policy specifically targets those seeking legal work and residence status and does not apply to individuals seeking political asylum.

Furthermore, all applicants are required to submit the newly centralised character certificate along with other mandatory identification documents.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pledged its full diplomatic backing to ensure the process remains seamless between Islamabad and Madrid.

Salik described the development as a positive and encouraging step, noting that granting legal status to thousands of Pakistanis will significantly improve their quality of life and protect their rights abroad.

The meeting was attended virtually by the Consul General in Barcelona and the Community Welfare Attaché, while on-site participants included the interior secretary, secretary for overseas Pakistanis and DG Passports.

This coordinated approach signals a prioritised effort by the government to resolve longstanding documentation issues facing the Pakistani community in Spain.