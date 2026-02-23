Three FC personnel martyred in terrorist attack in KP's Karak: police

Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel stand guard outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

KARAK: At least three Federal Constabulary (FC) men were martyred when an ambulance carrying injured personnel came under a terrorist attack in the Badrakhail area of Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Monday.

The personnel were injured in a quadcopter attack on an FC post in the Dargah Shaheedan area this morning and were being transported to a hospital for treatment when the attack took place, the district police officer (DPO) told Geo News.

At least five FC men were injured in the quadcopter attack, while two rescue personnel were also wounded in the ambulance attack, he added.

Following the attack, police launched a search and clearance operation in the area to apprehend the assailants. Investigations into the incident are under way.

Pakistan, since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, has witnessed an increase in cross-border terrorist activity, particularly in the provinces of KP and Balochistan, which share a border with Afghanistan.

Amid the rising terror incidents, Pakistan carried out intelligence-based strikes targeting seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Fitna al Khawarij (FAK), its affiliates and the Daesh-Khorasan along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in response to recent suicide attacks.

The airstrikes were carried out in Nangarhar, Paktika and Khost provinces of Afghanistan on Sunday morning, the security sources said, adding that more than 80 militants were killed in the airstrikes.

The camps targeted included “New Centre No. 1 and New Centre No. 2 in Nangarhar, Khwariji Maulvi Abbas Centre in Khost, Khwariji Islam Centre, Khwariji Ibrahim Centre in Nangarhar, and Khwariji Mullah Rahbar and Khwariji Mukhlis Yar in Paktika.”

Islamabad-Kabul tension

Pakistan's recent strikes along the Afghan border come in the wake of a spate of terrorist attacks in KP and Balochistan, which claimed the lives of numerous civilians and security personnel.

Islamabad has repeatedly called on the Afghan Taliban regime to rein in militant groups operating from their territory, but Kabul has largely remained unresponsive to these appeals.

The two countries, back in October 2025, were engaged in border clashes after the Afghan Taliban and militants launched unprovoked attacks against Pakistan’s border posts.

The resulting clashes led to the killing of over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the motherland.

Pakistan also conducted "precision strikes" deep inside Afghanistan, targeting terrorists in Kandahar province and Kabul. However, despite many rounds of talks, both countries failed to reach a ceasefire due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.

