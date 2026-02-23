Opposition won't let govt collapse if it improves ties with jailed Imran: Abbas

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah (left) and MWM chief Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. — APP/Facebook@Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri

Allama Nasir urges govt to allow "positive protest".

Rana Sanaullah rejects politicising health issue.

PTI stages sit-in outside Supreme Court of Pakistan.



Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas has demanded the formation of joint parliamentary committee to address the matter of meeting jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

Speaking on the floor of the Upper House on Monday, PTI-backed Allama Nasir urged the government to improvement its relationship with the jailed former premier. “I promise that we [opposition] would not let your government fall,” he pledged.

The Senate opposition leader said they had staged a protest sit-in at Parliament House, alleging that its gates were locked and parliamentarians were confined inside.

"Is this not an insult to parliament?" he asked, calling for a tradition of "positive protest" to be allowed.

The Senate opposition leader was referring to the days-long sit-in staged by lawmakers from PTI and opposition parties at the Parliament House and the KP House in Islamabad earlier this month.

The former ruling party staged the protest over concerns about Imran's eye ailment after the jailed former premier claimed he had lost 85% vision in his right eye.

While the government constituted a medical board that examined and treated the former premier at Adiala jail, the PTI and its allies demanded that he be shifted to a hospital and allowed to meet his family.

However, the government did not concede to any of their demands, with PTI calling off the protest while announcing a "Imran Khan Release Force".

In today's address, Allama Nasir demanded proper medical treatment for the PTI founder, claiming that false cases had been registered against him and that his sisters were not being allowed to meet him.

Allama Nasir further called for the formation of a joint parliamentary committee to arrange a meeting with the PTI founder.

Separately, PTI leaders and lawmakers staged a sit-in outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, demanding that cases involving the PTI founder be fixed for early hearing.

Speaking to the media outside the apex court, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said he had sought a meeting with the Supreme Court registrar but was unable to secure one.

The protest outside the Supreme Court concluded later in the day, after which the Senate opposition leader proceeded to the Parliament House.

Meanwhile, at the Senate, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah stated that doctors had deemed Imran's treatment appropriate following his medical check-up.

Speaking on the floor of the house, he said that matters related to the PTI founder’s health should not be politicised.

The senior PML-N leader once again reiterated the government's offer for dialogue, saying his party had attempted engagement even when the opposition was in power.

Democracy progresses through negotiations, not deadlock, he said, urging the opposition to take part in parliamentary committees and strengthen the charter of democracy.