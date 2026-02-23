Sindh boards told not to hold exams during Holi, Easter

Female students are pictured during annual board exams at a government college. — APP/File

In a bid to promote interfaith harmony and facilitate minority students and teachers, Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu on Monday directed all the education boards not to conduct examinations during Holi and Easter festivals.

In a statement on Monday, the minister instructed all the education boards not to schedule examinations from April 2 to April 6, in the backdrop of the Easter festival. All postponed or newly scheduled papers will resume from April 7, he added.

The decision was made by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on an application submitted by the principal of St Patrick High School Karachi, the minister added.

The chief minister directed that the examination schedule be amended in view of the religious events of the minority communities, he added.

Education boards that have already issued timetables have been directed to immediately revise them and release updated schedules, he said adding that the chairpersons of all boards must implement the decision and submit compliance reports to the department.

The measure, officials said, seeks to ensure respect for religious observances and provide relief to minority communities during their festivals.