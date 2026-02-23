PM Shehbaz reaches Qatar on two-day visit to explore trade, energy cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is being received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Republic of Qatar, Dr Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi at King Hammad International Airport on February 23, 2026. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Doha on Monday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Upon his arrival at the King Hammad International Airport, PM Shehbaz was received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Dr Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, senior officials and other ministers are accompanied by the prime minister, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries and underscores their shared commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation.

During his stay in Doha, PM Shehbaz will hold a bilateral meeting with Qatar’s emir, covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political engagement, economic collaboration, energy partnership, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides will also explore new avenues of cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, energy, infrastructure development, and manpower export.

Both countries share a longstanding partnership characterised by mutual trust and close coordination at regional and international forums.

The visit will also provide an opportunity for both leaders to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, reaffirming their resolve to work closely for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.