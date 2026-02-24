Imran Khan receives second eye injection at Pims during follow-up visit

PTI founder Imran Khan leaving Islamabad High court after attending his nearing, in Islamabad. — Online/File

Hospital says Imran shifted to Pims for scheduled follow-up.

Says second anti-VEGF intravitreal injection administered in operation theatre.

Says board of specialists conducted examination prior to procedure.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) in Islamabad on Tuesday for a scheduled follow-up visit linked to treatment of his right eye.

The PTI founder was shifted to the Pims Hospital under heightened security for the second time from the Adiala Jail for the treatment of his affected eye after his first visit on January 24 and 25. The doctors had prescribed three injections for his eye care.

He was shifted back to the prison after staying at the hospital for almost an hour, when his heart condition was also checked, besides an eye checkup. He is reported to receive the third injection on March 23.

Before the procedure, a board of specialists conducted a detailed examination of his eye. A consultant cardiologist also carried out echocardiography and an electrocardiogram. Both tests showed normal cardiac function, according to a statement issued by the executive director of the hospital.

Officials confirmed that informed consent was obtained from him before treatment. The procedure was undertaken under the supervision of consultant ophthalmologists and a consultant vitreoretinal surgeon from both Pims and Shifa International Eye Hospital.

Following the preliminary assessments, the former prime minister was administered a second dose of an anti-VEGF intravitreal injection as part of ongoing care for his diagnosed eye condition, the hospital said in the statement.

The injection was delivered in an operation theatre under established medical protocols and precautionary measures.

The intervention was performed as day-care surgery, allowing for discharge later the same day. Hospital authorities stated that his vitals remained stable throughout his stay, during the procedure and in the recovery period.

He was subsequently discharged with follow-up advice, necessary instructions and relevant medical documentation.

SC report

Imran's health has emerged as the latest point of contention between the government and the opposition comprising PTI and the TTAP alliance after a report, submitted to the Supreme Court by his lawyer and SC's amicus curiae Barrister Salman Safdar.

The report revealed that the PTI founder was diagnosed with a serious eye condition known as central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO).

CRVO is a disorder that commonly affects older adults and is linked to underlying cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

Furthermore, the report stated that the former premier — who has been in jail since August 2023 — has complained of losing 85% of the vision in his right eye.

Jailed since August 2023

Imran, 73, has been jailed since August 2023 after convictions he and his PTI call politically motivated.

Since his 2022 ouster in a no-confidence vote, he has faced multiple cases, including over state gifts and an unlawful marriage.

Some convictions have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing.

PTI swept to power in 2018 and retains a large support base across key provinces.

For four days, PTI supporters have blocked major highways linking KP to Punjab, stranding thousands of vehicles and affecting fuel and food supplies in some areas.