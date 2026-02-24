'Not personal asset': Sanaullah defends Punjab's jet purchase, rebuffs issue as 'propaganda'

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah speaks during a presser in Islamabad. — APP/File

Jet purchase made an issue for propaganda, says Sanaullah.

PM's adviser says Punjab is big province, has huge resources.

New jet replaces existing aeroplane after 25 to 30 years, he adds.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan has defended the Punjab government's purchase of a new jet, saying it is not a personal asset of any political party or of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

"Some people have made the plane an issue only for propaganda. Punjab is a big province; it has huge resources [to buy such a plane]," Sanaullah said while speaking during a Senate session on Monday.

The lawmaker further stressed that the aeroplane replaces the existing jet after 25 to 30 years, and will further last 30 to 40 years, and is an asset of the Punjab government.

The senator's remarks come against the backdrop of political hullabaloo revolving around the procurement of a luxury Gulfstream business jet worth $38-42 million (around Rs11 billion) by the CM Maryam-led Punjab government.

The purchase has prompted a strong reaction from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has alleged that the luxury jet is meant exclusively for the CM's personal use.

However, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, as reported by The News, has said that the provincial government plans to establish a fleet for "Air Punjab," comprising various types of aircraft.

The minister noted that some planes are being purchased while others will be acquired on lease, adding that this jet is part of that broader initiative.