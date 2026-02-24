Islamabad airport becomes Pakistan's first fully cashless airport

Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel stand guard at the International arrivals area during a media tour of the newly built Islamabad International Airport, ahead of its official opening, April 18, 2018. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad International Airport has become Pakistan’s first fully cashless airport, marking a major step toward digital transformation and improved passenger convenience.

Under the new system, all payments at the airport — including airline ticketing, car parking, food outlets, retail shops, and duty-free stores — will now be made through digital platforms, Geo News reported on Monday.

Passengers can pay using digital wallets, QR codes, mobile banking, as well as debit and credit cards. Airport authorities say the move is aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency, and ease for travellers.

The development followed the federal government's announcement to include the airport in its active privatisation programme last month.

Chief Operating Officer and Airport Manager Aftab Gilani said that a modern mobile application has also been launched to help passengers track lost luggage from anywhere in the world.

He added that the digital payment system and baggage tracking facility will not only improve passenger convenience but also enhance the overall rating and international standing of Islamabad International Airport.

Senior Joint Director Commercial Malik Amjad termed the initiative a significant milestone in modernising airport services.

According to the Ministry of Privatisation, the decision aligns with the ongoing privatisation process of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.