Imran's sister Noreen injured after fall at construction site in Rawalpindi

A screengrab taken from a video shows people trying to pull out Noreen Niyazi from under-construction sewerage line. — Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sister was injured after falling while crossing an under-construction sewerage line near Dahgal Naka, Rawalpindi, on Tuesday.

Noreen slipped and fell into the excavation while attempting to cross the site. She sustained injuries to her hands, feet and nose.

Rescue personnel and bystanders pulled her out of the under-construction drain and moved her to a safe location.

Another woman accompanying her also fell and suffered injuries in the incident.



Noreen, along with her sisters and other women, were present at the Dahgal Naka to meet PTI founder Khan at Adiala Jail. They were trying to cross the construction site after police stopped their car at the post.

Khan's family has been demanding to meet him at the prison, especially since his health has emerged as the latest point of contention between the government and the opposition comprising PTI and the TTAP alliance.

A report submitted to the Supreme Court revealed that the PTI founder was diagnosed with a serious eye condition known as central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO).

CRVO is a disorder that commonly affects older adults and is linked to underlying cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

Furthermore, the report stated that the former premier — who has been in jail since August 2023 — has complained of losing 85% of the vision in his right eye.

Khan, 73, has received two eye injections since the start of treatment for his condition and is expected to receive another dose in the coming weeks.

He has been jailed since August 2023 after convictions he and his PTI call politically motivated.

Since his 2022 ouster in a no-confidence vote, he has faced multiple cases, including over state gifts and an unlawful marriage.

Some convictions have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing.