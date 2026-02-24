 
Geo News

Imran's sister Noreen injured after fall at construction site in Rawalpindi

PTI founder's sister moved to safety after sustaining injuries on nose, hands and feet

By
Shabbir Dar
|

February 24, 2026

A screengrab taken from a video shows people trying to pull out Noreen Niyazi from under-construction sewerage line. — Geo News
A screengrab taken from a video shows people trying to pull out Noreen Niyazi from under-construction sewerage line. — Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sister was injured after falling while crossing an under-construction sewerage line near Dahgal Naka, Rawalpindi, on Tuesday.

Noreen slipped and fell into the excavation while attempting to cross the site. She sustained injuries to her hands, feet and nose.

Rescue personnel and bystanders pulled her out of the under-construction drain and moved her to a safe location.

Another woman accompanying her also fell and suffered injuries in the incident.

Noreen, along with her sisters and other women, were present at the Dahgal Naka to meet PTI founder Khan at Adiala Jail. They were trying to cross the construction site after police stopped their car at the post.

Khan's family has been demanding to meet him at the prison, especially since his health has emerged as the latest point of contention between the government and the opposition comprising PTI and the TTAP alliance.

A report submitted to the Supreme Court revealed that the PTI founder was diagnosed with a serious eye condition known as central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO).

CRVO is a disorder that commonly affects older adults and is linked to underlying cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

Furthermore, the report stated that the former premier — who has been in jail since August 2023 — has complained of losing 85% of the vision in his right eye.

Khan, 73, has received two eye injections since the start of treatment for his condition and is expected to receive another dose in the coming weeks. 

He has been jailed since August 2023 after convictions he and his PTI call politically motivated.

Since his 2022 ouster in a no-confidence vote, he has faced multiple cases, including over state gifts and an unlawful marriage.

Some convictions have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing.

'Not personal asset': Sanaullah defends Punjab's jet purchase, rebuffs issue as 'propaganda'
'Not personal asset': Sanaullah defends Punjab's jet purchase, rebuffs issue as 'propaganda'
PTI Chairman Gohar 'moves to block' Imran Release Force
PTI Chairman Gohar 'moves to block' Imran Release Force
Imran Khan receives second eye injection at Pims in follow-up visit video
Imran Khan receives second eye injection at Pims in follow-up visit
PM Shehbaz reaches Qatar on two-day visit to explore trade, energy cooperation video
PM Shehbaz reaches Qatar on two-day visit to explore trade, energy cooperation
Sindh boards told not to hold exams during Holi, Easter
Sindh boards told not to hold exams during Holi, Easter
Four India-sponsored terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR
Four India-sponsored terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR
IHC ends contempt proceedings against PM, federal cabinet in Dr Aafia Siddiqui case
IHC ends contempt proceedings against PM, federal cabinet in Dr Aafia Siddiqui case
Opposition won't let govt collapse if it improves ties with jailed Imran: Abbas
Opposition won't let govt collapse if it improves ties with jailed Imran: Abbas