Opposition denounces 'suspension' of Senate's live broadcast

Opposition Leader in Senate Allama Raja Nasir Abbas

Allama Abbas says live streaming halted during certain speeches.

Only chairman can authorise suspension of live telecasts: minister.

Imran Khan examined at Pims with his consent, Senate told.



ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the Senate, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, has condemned the "suspension" of the live broadcast of the upper house of parliament and demanded an explanation for the move.

Speaking during the session of the upper house, Allama Abbas, who was appointed to the post with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backing, said that at times live streaming is "halted during certain speeches without explanation".

He said that the Senate is a constitutional institution, adding, "We need clarification on who ordered the suspension of the broadcast".

Reacting to the opposition leader's remarks, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that this is the prerogative of the Senate of Pakistan and the government has no role in it.

"Only the Chairman of the Senate can issue such rulings," he said and added that the limits of freedom of speech are also defined by the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month National Assembly YouTube channel appeared to be inaccessible, with live streams of proceedings not visible on the platform.

In response, the National Assembly secretariat rejected reports that its official YouTube channel was shut down, saying the disruption was caused by a temporary technical fault rather than any deliberate move to halt coverage of parliamentary proceedings.

Imran Khan's health

Separately, Allama Abbas also commented on the health of PTI founder Imran Khan, describing it as an important issue. He proposed forming a delegation of senators to visit the hospital to assess the situation personally.

He said that the PTI founder does not want to come out of jail through any deal.

Meanwhile, the law minister told the Senate that the PTI founder was in "satisfactory" health and there is no cause for alarm. He said his statement regarding Imran's health condition was issued after consulting the Executive Director of Pims.

He said that the former prime minister was taken to Pims according to schedule and with his consent.

Tarar said that a medical board of four specialist doctors, including Dr Nadeem from Al-Shifa Eye Hospital and Prof Arif from Pims, conducted a thorough examination. Following consultations among the doctors, the PTI founder received a second dose of prescribed treatment.

Regarding calls for the PTI founder’s release, the minister stated that he is a convicted prisoner, and the authority to release him rests solely with the courts.