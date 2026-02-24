Food delivery rider dies after speeding car crash in Karachi's DHA

A speeding car overturned and crashed into the food delivery rider in Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

KARACHI: A food delivery rider was killed after a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle in Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) of Karachi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on February 22 when a car, allegedly being driven at high speed, swerved to avoid another motorcycle, overturned and struck the delivery rider, killing him on the spot.

The police said that the heirs took the body to Thatta on Sunday, where the rider was laid to rest.

In CCTV footage, the food delivery rider can be seen leaving a house after completing a delivery and starting his motorcycle.

Moments later, a speeding car approaching from the opposite direction lost control, hit the footpath, overturned and crashed into the rider, killing him on the spot.

Officials confirmed that the driver was initially taken into custody for questioning but was later released after the family formally stated in writing that they did not wish to become complainants and had forgiven the driver “for the sake of Allah”.

The car was bearing a government number plate along with a plate carrying a judicial monogram.

Police further said that no case has been registered as the victim’s family refused to initiate legal proceedings.

However, they added that the driver would remain part of the investigation record and could be called again if required, and a case could still be registered at a later stage if a complainant comes forward.