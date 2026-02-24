 
Geo News

Food delivery rider dies after speeding car crash in Karachi's DHA

Police free driver after family forgives and declines legal action

By
Kashif Mushtaq
|

February 24, 2026

A speeding car overturned and crashed into the food delivery rider in Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News
A speeding car overturned and crashed into the food delivery rider in Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

KARACHI: A food delivery rider was killed after a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle in Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) of Karachi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on February 22 when a car, allegedly being driven at high speed, swerved to avoid another motorcycle, overturned and struck the delivery rider, killing him on the spot.

The police said that the heirs took the body to Thatta on Sunday, where the rider was laid to rest.

In CCTV footage, the food delivery rider can be seen leaving a house after completing a delivery and starting his motorcycle.

Moments later, a speeding car approaching from the opposite direction lost control, hit the footpath, overturned and crashed into the rider, killing him on the spot.

Officials confirmed that the driver was initially taken into custody for questioning but was later released after the family formally stated in writing that they did not wish to become complainants and had forgiven the driver “for the sake of Allah”.

The car was bearing a government number plate along with a plate carrying a judicial monogram.

Police further said that no case has been registered as the victim’s family refused to initiate legal proceedings.

However, they added that the driver would remain part of the investigation record and could be called again if required, and a case could still be registered at a later stage if a complainant comes forward.

'Not personal asset': Sanaullah defends Punjab's jet purchase, rebuffs issue as 'propaganda'
'Not personal asset': Sanaullah defends Punjab's jet purchase, rebuffs issue as 'propaganda'
PTI Chairman Gohar 'moves to block' Imran Release Force
PTI Chairman Gohar 'moves to block' Imran Release Force
Imran Khan receives second eye injection at Pims in follow-up visit video
Imran Khan receives second eye injection at Pims in follow-up visit
PM Shehbaz reaches Qatar on two-day visit to explore trade, energy cooperation video
PM Shehbaz reaches Qatar on two-day visit to explore trade, energy cooperation
Sindh boards told not to hold exams during Holi, Easter
Sindh boards told not to hold exams during Holi, Easter
Four India-sponsored terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR
Four India-sponsored terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR
IHC ends contempt proceedings against PM, federal cabinet in Dr Aafia Siddiqui case
IHC ends contempt proceedings against PM, federal cabinet in Dr Aafia Siddiqui case
Opposition won't let govt collapse if it improves ties with jailed Imran: Abbas
Opposition won't let govt collapse if it improves ties with jailed Imran: Abbas