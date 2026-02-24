 
Farhan, Babar steady Pakistan in powerplay after Saim, Agha fall early

Green Shirts at 73/3 after 11 overs with Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman at the crease

Sports Desk
February 24, 2026

Englands Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistans Saim Ayub during their Super Eights match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, February 24, 2026. — AFP
Pakistan recovered from early setbacks as Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam steadied the innings following the dismissal of Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha in the high-stakes Super Eights match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, on Tuesday.

Earlier, Pakistan chose to bat first after winning the toss in their second Super Eight clash.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Usman Tariq

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (capt), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid

Head-to-head

Historically, England and Pakistan have faced each other 31 times in T20 cricket. The Three Lions have won 21 encounters, while the Men in Green have emerged victorious on nine occasions. One match ended without a result.

In T20 World Cup history, the sides have met three times, with England winning all three games and Pakistan yet to register a victory.

  • Matches: 31
  • England: 21
  • Pakistan: 9
  • No Result: 1

Form Guide

Pakistan and England enter the fixture with equally decent momentum in their favour as both teams have just one defeat in their last five T20Is.

In Super Eights, however, the 2009 champions had their opening match against New Zealand washed out due to persistent rain in Colombo, while the two-time winners edged past co-hosts Sri Lanka to make a triumphant start to the stage.

England: W, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

Pakistan: NR, W, L, W, W

