Senate slams Netanyahu's plan seeking to forge alliance with India against Muslim nations

PPP's Palwasha Zai passes resolution in Senate on February 24, 2026. — Facebook/Pakistansenate

Senate rejects attempts to change status of Palestinian territories.

Upper House deplores Israel’s provocative actions and statements.

Resolution urges international accountability for Israel’s actions.



The Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution strongly condemning recent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel’s intention to form a regional alliance with India and other countries against Muslim nations.

The resolution was moved by PPP's Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan in the upper house of Parliament.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel plans to build what he described as a broad network of alliances in and around the Middle East, according to The Times of Israel.

The Senate resolution took strong exception to statements perceived as undermining regional stability and international legal norms.

The House criticised Israel’s policies and actions, citing disregard for international law, the UN Charter, relevant United Nations resolutions, and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Senate rejected any attempts to alter the legal or historical status of the occupied Palestinian territories, including holy sites, and condemned settlement expansion and the displacement of Palestinians.

The upper house deplored what it described as continued provocative steps and statements by Israeli leadership that could threaten regional and international peace.

The resolution also condemned any efforts aimed at undermining the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Islamic countries, while rejecting Israel’s reported announcement recognising the independence of Somaliland, describing it as inconsistent with international principles.

The Senate urged the international community to ensure accountability and end impunity for actions violating international humanitarian and human rights laws.

It demanded full Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories and called for increased, sustained, and unimpeded humanitarian assistance for Palestinians, particularly in Gaza.

The House emphasised the need for early recovery and reconstruction efforts and reiterated Pakistan’s historic and unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

The resolution reaffirmed support for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.