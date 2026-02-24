Pakistan vows to expand defence ties with Qatar

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Doha on February 24, 2026. — PID

PM reaffirms strong, historic ties between Pakistan and Qatar.

PM hails ongoing military cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.

Premier welcomes growing momentum in Pakistan–Qatar ties.



DOHA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday underscored Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening defence cooperation and expanding bilateral collaboration with Qatar.

PM Shehbaz expressed the resolve during his meeting with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al in Doha.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in defence and security and reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Qatar.

The prime minister, who is currently on a two-day official visit to Doha, expressed satisfaction over the ongoing collaboration between the armed forces of the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Qatar’s deputy PM appreciated the professionalism and expertise of the Pakistan armed forces and conveyed Qatar’s interest in deepening the defence partnership between the two countries.

Regional developments, in particular the situation in Iran and Afghanistan, were also discussed. Both sides emphasised the importance of dialogue, de-escalation and collective efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

The meeting reflected the shared resolve of Pakistan and Qatar to further elevate their strategic partnership across all areas of mutual interest.

Pakistan, Qatar review economic cooperation

Separately, Qatar's Minister of State on Foreign Trade Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed called on PM Shehbaz in Doha.

During the meeting, the premier emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral trade volumes and diversifying Pakistan’s exports to Qatar, particularly in agricultural products, food items and value-added goods.

Qatar's Minister of State on Foreign Trade Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Doha on February 24, 2026. — PID

The two sides reviewed bilateral trade and economic cooperation and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum in Pakistan–Qatar relations.

Both sides discussed follow-up to the 6th Session of the Pakistan–Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing agreed decisions.

The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s investment-friendly reforms and the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in facilitating foreign investment.

Dr Al-Sayed, who is also the chairman of the Pak-Qatar Joint Business Taskforce, reiterated Qatar’s interest in expanding economic cooperation and strengthening private-sector and business linkages between the two countries.

The two sides also agreed to convene a meeting of the task force comprising relevant officials of both countries, within the month of Ramadan, to discuss concrete investment proposals for Qatari investment in Pakistan.

The meeting underscored the shared resolve to further deepen trade, investment and industrial collaboration between Pakistan and Qatar.