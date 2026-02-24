Floyd Mayweather to fight Manny Pacquiao in Netflix rematch on September 19

Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are set to enter the ring once again on September 19, 2026, at ages 49 and 47 respectively.

The bout, considered one of the biggest rematch in boxing history, in Las Vegas will be streamed live on Netflix.

Their previous bout ended with Mayweather’s victory, as he unified the WBC, WBA, and WBO welterweight titles on May 02, 2015.

Mayweather’s last professional fight was against UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. The victory over the MMA fighter preserved his unbeaten record.

Although both fighters have long passed their prime, they tried to reignite a rivalry on Monday.

Pacquiao said that his previous fight with Mayweather was one of the biggest fights in boxing history, adding, “The fans have waited long enough. They deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live on Netflix.”

Pacquiao vowed to hand Mayweather the first defeat of his career, adding, “I want to him to live with one professional loss and remember who gave it to him.”

Mayweather said he had beaten “Manny” once, and the September bout would end the same way.

Netflix’s live-streaming ventures have generated significant hype, as seen during the broadcast of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight in 2024, which attracted over 108 million live global viewers.