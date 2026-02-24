How to catch Pokémon 30th anniversary logo on X?

The Pokémon company designed 30th anniversary logos for every single Pokémon species, totalling more than 1,000 unique designs.

It includes designs spanning all nine generations, including regional forms and Paradox Pokémon.

The ambitious branding effort puts each creature front and centre, with a consistent design aesthetic: the Pokémon of the moment is placed to the right of a Poké Ball-inspired zero, while the "3" in "30" is coloured to match the creature's colour scheme.

Pikachu, the famous mascot, even makes an appearance in the anniversary logo.

The logos are displayed at famous tourist attractions across Japan. The company plans to install large digital signboards in five major Japanese cities, including Tokyo’s Shinjuku Station and Osaka’s Namba Station.

However, the company also included online fans who can’t travel to Japan to see the celebrations in real life.

Online fans can now “catch” their own personalised logo through an interactive social media campaign.

The company launched the campaign on its official Poke Times X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Users can repost a designated image with campaign hashtags on X and in exchange, can receive a randomly generated logo featuring one of the 1,250 logos.

The campaign will last till March 9. One user can participate multiple times after reasonable intervals to increase their chances.