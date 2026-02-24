 
Geo News

How to catch Pokémon 30th anniversary logo on X?

Pokémon unveiled 1025 unique logos on its 30th anniversary

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 24, 2026

How to catch Pokémon 30th anniversary logo on X?
How to catch Pokémon 30th anniversary logo on X? 

The Pokémon company designed 30th anniversary logos for every single Pokémon species, totalling more than 1,000 unique designs.

It includes designs spanning all nine generations, including regional forms and Paradox Pokémon.

The ambitious branding effort puts each creature front and centre, with a consistent design aesthetic: the Pokémon of the moment is placed to the right of a Poké Ball-inspired zero, while the "3" in "30" is coloured to match the creature's colour scheme.

Pikachu, the famous mascot, even makes an appearance in the anniversary logo.

The logos are displayed at famous tourist attractions across Japan. The company plans to install large digital signboards in five major Japanese cities, including Tokyo’s Shinjuku Station and Osaka’s Namba Station.

However, the company also included online fans who can’t travel to Japan to see the celebrations in real life.

Online fans can now “catch” their own personalised logo through an interactive social media campaign.

The company launched the campaign on its official Poke Times X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Users can repost a designated image with campaign hashtags on X and in exchange, can receive a randomly generated logo featuring one of the 1,250 logos.

The campaign will last till March 9. One user can participate multiple times after reasonable intervals to increase their chances. 

Luci4, viral 'BodyPartz' rapper, dies aged 23: Here's what we know
Luci4, viral 'BodyPartz' rapper, dies aged 23: Here's what we know
‘Wednesday' Season 3 cast announced: See who's joining as filming begins in Ireland
‘Wednesday' Season 3 cast announced: See who's joining as filming begins in Ireland
North Korea re-elects Kim Jong Un to top post at key party congress
North Korea re-elects Kim Jong Un to top post at key party congress
GTA 6 price leak: Here's how much gamers will pay on Xbox, PC video
GTA 6 price leak: Here's how much gamers will pay on Xbox, PC
FIFA World Cup security fears rise after El Mencho killing sparks Mexico violence
FIFA World Cup security fears rise after El Mencho killing sparks Mexico violence
Nick Reiner denies murdering his parents Rob, Michele in court
Nick Reiner denies murdering his parents Rob, Michele in court
Former UK ambassador to US Peter Mandelson arrested over Epstein ties
Former UK ambassador to US Peter Mandelson arrested over Epstein ties
Trump honours Angel Families at White House ceremony
Trump honours Angel Families at White House ceremony