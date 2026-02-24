Two policemen martyred in suicide attack on checkpost in Punjab's Bhakkar

Police personnel patrol a market in Lahore on November 10, 2023. Punjab police registered case against two journalists on July 26 and July 29, 2025. — APP/File

Constables Faheem Abbas, Shehbaz martyred in line of duty.

Punjab IGP pays tribute, vows welfare support for martyrs’ families.

CM Maryam mourns slain officers, prays for injured cop’s recovery.

At least two policemen were martyred, while another was injured in a suicide attack on Dajal checkpost in Punjab’s Bhakkar district, police said on Tuesday.

In a statement, District Police Officer (DPO) Shehzad Rafiq Awan said that the attack occurred near the bridge connecting Punjab with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Iftar.

The cops martyred in the attack have been identified as Constable Faheem and Shehbaz, said police.

The police further said that the injured cop, Arshad, was transferred to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment, where his condition is reported to be stable but closely monitored.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Punjab Police Abdul Kareem paid tribute to the slain officers, describing their sacrifice in the line of duty as immortal and offered condolences to their bereaved families.

He directed that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured officer.

IG Abdul Kareem said: “Constables Faheem Abbas and Shehbaz Madani laid down their lives protecting the country and the nation. Punjab Police will never leave the families of martyrs alone, and their welfare remains our top priority. Every police officer stands as a wall of steel against terrorism and foreign threats.”

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the terrorist attack, expressing grief over the martyrdom of the policemen and offering condolences to their families.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also paid tribute to the slain officers and expressed condolences to the bereaved families, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The incident occurred on the same day when at least seven individuals, including six cops, were martyred and multiple personnel sustained injuries in a terrorist attack on a police van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat district.

Police said the terrorists opened fire on a police mobile van in the remote area of Shakardara Road, resulting in the martyrdom of three policemen, including a deputy superintendent, identified as Asad Mehmood, on the spot.