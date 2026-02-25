Security forces silence Taliban regime aggression along Pak-Afghan border: PM's spox

A view of the border fence outside the Kitton outpost on the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan, Pakistan October 18, 2017. — Reuters

Spox says incident occurred in Torkham and Tirah sub-sectors.

Govt says its forces responded promptly and effectively, silencing violence.

Warns against further escalation, vows to defend territorial integrity.

The Afghan Taliban opened unprovoked fire along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border in the Khyber district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, prompting an immediate and effective response from security forces, a government official said on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the prime Minister’s spokesperson for foreign media, Mosharraf Zaidi, said that firing was initiated from the Afghan side in the Torkham and Tirah sub-sectors.

He said that the Pakistani forces “responded immediately and effectively”, adding that the exchange brought the situation under control, "silencing the Taliban aggression".

The government official warned that any further provocation would be met with a swift and severe response. The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding citizens and defending the country’s territorial integrity.

The latest incident comes just days after Pakistan’s security forces said they had killed more than 80 militants in intelligence-based airstrikes along the border with Afghanistan.

On February 22, the security forces said that they targeted seven camps and hideouts linked to Fitna al-Khawarij — a term used by the state for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to security sources, the strikes were carried out in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar, Paktika and Khost provinces, in response to recent suicide attacks in Pakistan.