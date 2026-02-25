Govt introduces QR-powered national ID system

The image shows the specimen of the front side of the newly approved identity card. — X@nadra/File

Govt upgrades NIC, POC frameworks under 'One Nation – One Identity' vision.

QR code formally introduced as legal security, authentication feature.

Fingerprints, iris scans recognised as biometric authentication methods.

ISLAMABAD: In a major step toward a unified and digitally secure identity ecosystem, the Federal Government has formally upgraded the National Identity Card (NIC) and Pakistan Origin Card (POC) frameworks under its vision of “One Nation – One Identity.”

The amendments—issued through S.R.O. 330(I)/2026 and S.R.O. 331(I)/2026 and published in the Gazette on February 24, 2026 —modernise Pakistan’s identity system with QR-based verification, enhanced biometric features, stronger fraud controls, and improved citizen facilitation.

A key highlight is the legal introduction of the Quick Response (QR) code as a security and authentication feature across identity documents. The Rules now define the QR code as a secure, machine-readable, two-dimensional barcode that stores encoded identity information and enables instant verification when scanned. Importantly, the amendments also authorise NADRA to use “QR code or any other technological feature,” ensuring that Pakistan’s ID infrastructure can evolve with emerging innovations without requiring recurring legal changes.

With this reform, citizens will carry a uniform ID card, replacing the previously parallel formats of chip-enabled and non-chip cards. The QR-coded architecture strengthens Pakistan’s Digital ID ecosystem and aligns with the National Data Exchange Layer, allowing rapid offline and online verification, faster service delivery, reduced manual checks, and significantly lower risk of fraud or impersonation.

The government has also tightened fraud prevention mechanisms. Under the revised rules, once an identity card is suspended, all related verification and authentication services are automatically halted, blocking any attempt to use the suspended credential across digital or institutional channels.

Biometric security has been upgraded as well, with the Rules now explicitly recognising fingerprints and iris scans as formal modalities of authentication, reinforcing the shift toward multi-modal biometric identification.

In a major facilitation step, citizens aged 60 and above—whether resident or overseas—will be issued a lifetime-validity ID card carrying a distinct senior-citizen logo. This removes the need for repeated renewals and reflects a more service-oriented approach for elderly Pakistanis.

The amendments also introduce standardised identification for individuals belonging to Azad Jammu & Kashmir, requiring their cards to include a specific inscription defining their residency status.

To complete the modernisation drive, the government has comprehensively updated the specimen formats for all major ID categories, including resident citizens, overseas Pakistanis, persons with disabilities, child certificates, organ donors, combined categories, and AJK residents. These new formats unify the design language and embed QR-based security as a core feature.

Overall, the 2026 amendments strengthen the backbone of Pakistan’s national identity system—enhancing digital trust, protecting against fraud, enabling real-time verification, and delivering meaningful facilitation measures for citizens. The reforms also advance Pakistan’s readiness for future digital governance through an interoperable, secure, and modern identity architecture.