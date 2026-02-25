AI Green removed from President Trump's SOTU address just after 10 minutes: Find out why

Texas Representative AI Green was removed from President Trump's speech to the State of the Union just ten minutes into the address on Tuesday, February 25.

Rep. AI Green was spotted during the live coverage of the SOTU address, holding a banner with the caption in all caps, “Black People Aren’t Apes.”

The sign appeared to be in reply to President Trump’s Truth Social post, which layered the Obamas’ faces onto apes and set it to The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

The post that was shared in early February has received significant backlash from both sides of the aisle.

AI Green removed from President Trump's SOTU address just after 10 minutes: Find out why

What message did AI Green’s sig convey?

It's the second time that Green’s ejection from the chamber has been recorded in the last two years. In 2025, he had displayed his cane to the president.

The sign he waved on Tuesday night as Trump moved through, the placard stated, “Black People Aren’t Apes!”

Video of the removal showed fellow Texas Representative Troy Nehls, a Republican, snatching at the sign while a woman was spotted telling Green to get out.

The controversial clip, after receiving the backlash, has since been deleted.

However, earlier, the White House brushed off the bipartisan criticism over the video, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying, “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

President Trump continued with the speech on Tuesday night, February 24, with promises to continue to grow the economy, increase border security, and reassure the public that this is the golden age of America.