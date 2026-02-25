What's causing heavy traffic in Karachi this Ramadan?

A major traffic jam clogs Sharea Faisal, causing severe disruption for commuters in the metropolitan city of Karachi on May 5, 2025. — APP

Revised office timings during the holy month of Ramadan have intensified traffic congestion across Karachi, as simultaneous closing hours for government, private, and commercial institutions place additional strain on the city’s roads.

Major arteries linked to business, private, and government centres are witnessing severe traffic pressure, causing difficulties for commuters.

One contributing factor appears to be the Sindh government's decision to revise office hours for Ramadan this year, setting them from 10am to 4pm, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

As a result, government offices, private companies, financial institutions, and commercial establishments are all closing at the same time. Owing to a lack of proper planning, vehicles are pouring onto the roads simultaneously, leading to significant congestion across key thoroughfares.

In addition, ongoing construction work and damaged roads in various parts of the city are further disrupting traffic flow and compounding commuters’ problems.

In previous years, Ramadan office timings were staggered, with government offices operating from 8am to 2pm, while private offices functioned from 9am to 3pm or 4pm, helping to ease traffic pressure during peak hours.