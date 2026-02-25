YouTuber taken into custody for recording Imran Khan convoy

Police personnel stand guard near a signboard reading 'police check post Adiala' at the entrance of Adiala jail after a hearing of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in Rawalpindi on January 31, 2024. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Law enforcement officials reportedly detained a social media activist for recording the movement of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan while he was being transported between a hospital and prison, The News reported.

Sources close to the matter confirmed on Tuesday that Haider Saeed was detained in the Dahgal Naka area, located in close proximity to the Adiala Jail. He was shifted to the Adiala Police Post for questioning.

The detention stems from an incident on Monday night involving the high-profile transport of the former prime minister. Khan was being moved from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) back to the Adiala Jail following a medical examination.

Saeed allegedly made footage of the official motorcade outside the hospital, which the sources suggest triggered the security intervention.

The cricketer-turned-politician, 73, has been in jail since August 2023, convicted in a string of cases that he claims were politically driven following his ouster in a 2022 parliamentary vote.

Khan was transferred to the Pims Hospital in Islamabad on late Monday, where he was administered a second dose of an anti-VEGF intravitreal injection as part of ongoing care for his diagnosed eye condition, the hospital said in the statement.

A report submitted to the Supreme Court revealed that the PTI founder was diagnosed with a serious eye condition known as central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) and that he only has 15% vision left in his right eye. The government, however, maintains that the ex-premier is getting the best treatment possible.

Khan has received two eye injections since the start of treatment for his condition and is expected to receive another dose in the coming weeks.