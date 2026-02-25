What did President Trump say in his State of the Union address? Here are 5 big moments

President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address for the first time since his return to the White House on Tuesday night, February 24, 2026.

On Tuesday’s buzzing night, President Trump set the record for the longest speech addressing the State of the Union in congressional history.

The speech lasted for almost 1 hour and 50 minutes, where he touched on topics such as tariffs, the economy, Iran, and immigration, besides reiterating his claims to have ended eight wars since January 2025.

Let’s find out the five big takeaways from the president's SOTU address: what he said, what his political messaging was, and how it spotlights the administration’s goals amid the approaching midterms.

1. ‘Ended 8 Wars’

During his speech to the State of the Union, President Trump’s once again reiterated his claims to have ended eight wars since regaining the presidency in January last year.

The President asserted that he has put an end to conflicts between Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Thailand and Cambodia, Serbia and Kosovo, India and Pakistan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

2. Shadows of war over Iran

The Trump administration has built up the largest military presence in the Middle East, aiming for a possible strike against Iran.

In his address, President Trump outlined his Iran policy, finding ways through diplomacy.

He said, “My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror, which they are, by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen.”

3. Presidential Medal of Freedom for U.S. men’s hockey goalie

President Trump announced a surprise announcement for the men’s ice hockey team, who, after decades, won gold by beating archrival Canada in an Olympic matchup.

President Trump is announcing the Presidential Medal of Freedom for US men’s hockey goalie Connor Hellebuyck, the highest civilian award in America.

Goalie Hellebuyck was key to the U.S. reaching the podium with the gold, as he made an epic save in the second period during Sunday’s showdown against Canada, waving his stick behind him to save a sure goal in the 2-1 Olympic gold medal triumph.

4. President Trump made big prediction on tariffs

President Trump held back from criticizing directly the judges, as previously he was irked by the judgment, calling it an “embarrassment to their families.”

But, on Tuesday night, during his SOTU address, he simply labelled it as an “unfortunate.”

He insisted that tariff revenues were “saving” the U.S. economy.

At one point in his speech, he appeared focused on the future, and history would ultimately vindicate him even if the Supreme Court would not.

The President made a major prediction, saying, “As time goes by, I believe the tariffs paid by foreign countries will, like in the past, substantially replace the modern-day system of income tax, taking a great burden off the people that I love.”

5. Trump fires back at Democrats over immigration

Immigration has been one of the main MAGA agendas that led President Trump to reclaim the presidency.

Amid the looming midterm elections, President Trump confronts Democrats over immigration, saying, “We can never forget that many in this room not only allowed the border invasion to happen before I got involved, but instead they would do it all over again if they ever had the chance.”

Then, he urged the members to stand up and show solidarity if they agreed with the statement “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”