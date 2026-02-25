Six killed after gunmen open fire at house in Balochistan's Turbat

Fire burns outside a house following violent attack in Buleda area of Turbat, where unknown assailants opened fire, leaving six dead and two injured, February 25, 2026. — Geo News

Deceased include women, incident also leaves two injured.

Bodies of deceased, wounded shifted to hospital, say police.

Balochistan, KP remain worst-hit provinces from violence.

QUETTA: At least six people have been killed after unknown gunmen opened fire at a house in the Buleda area of Balochistan's Turbat, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased includes a woman, whereas two others have been injured in the incident, added the police.



The bodies of the deceased and the injured have been transferred to Turbat Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The incident comes as the province, along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remains the most affected by violence and terrorist incidents.

Last month, Balochistan witnessed coordinated terror attacks — linked to the banned outfit the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) — across the province with militants targeting Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni.

The attacks martyred 36 innocent civilians, including women and children, along with 22 security and law enforcement personnel.

Meanwhile, the security forces eliminated 216 terrorists in separate engagements and clearance operations in what Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) termed "Operation Raddul Fitna 1".

Expanding on the counterterror operations, the military's media wing said that operations were initiated in Panjgur and the outskirts of Harnai district after credible and verified intelligence confirmed the presence of terrorist elements posing an imminent threat to the local public and as a result 41 terrorists affiliated with Indian proxy networks were eliminated.

It is pertinent to know that 58,778 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were carried out in Balochistan in 2025 — the highest number anywhere in the country.

The province, as per ISPR DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, witnessed 1,557 terrorism incidents in the previous year.