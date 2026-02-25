5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of KP

Picture showing a Richter Scale reading of an earthquake. — Reuters/ File

Rawalpindi, Peshawar also experience tremors.

Shocks felt in Bajaur, Swabi, nearby localities.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage.



An earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Wednesday, causing panic among residents in several localities.

According to the seismological centre, the quake originated in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan and was recorded at a depth of 114 kilometres.

Tremors were felt in major cities such as Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Swabi and its outskirts.

Shocks were also felt in Bajaur, Diamer city and nearby localities. There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

The latest tremors come just days after a quake of similar magnitude struck parts of KP and Punjab.

On February 20, the seismological centre reported a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that jolted both provinces, with tremors felt across several cities, including Peshawar and Islamabad. The epicentre was located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region at a depth of 73 kilometres, according to officials.

Pakistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is largely due to its position along the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

The country has witnessed several devastating earthquakes in recent decades. The 2005 quake in Azad Kashmir killed over 73,000 people and left millions homeless. Balochistan also suffered in 2021, when a quake in Harnai killed at least 20 people and hampered rescue operations due to landslides.

Experts warn that the rugged terrain of Pakistan's earthquake-prone areas complicates relief efforts and makes preparedness critical. The recent tremors in KP and Punjab serve as a reminder of the ongoing seismic threat in the region.