34 India-backed terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan ops over last few days: ISPR

Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, Balochistan. — AFP/File

Security forces killed 34 India-sponsored terrorists in a series of high-tempo intelligence-driven operations carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces over the last few days, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing said the high-tempo intelligence-driven operations were aimed at eliminating Indian proxies, Fitna al-Khwarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.



This is a developing story and is being updated accordingly.