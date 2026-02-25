34 India-backed terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan ops over last few days: ISPR

February 25, 2026
Security forces killed 34 India-sponsored terrorists in a series of high-tempo intelligence-driven operations carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces over the last few days, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Wednesday.
The military’s media wing said the high-tempo intelligence-driven operations were aimed at eliminating Indian proxies, Fitna al-Khwarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.
This is a developing story and is being updated accordingly.