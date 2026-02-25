 
34 India-backed terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan ops over last few days: ISPR

Military says high-tempo intelligence-driven ops conducted to eliminate Fitna al-Khwarij, Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists

Web Desk
February 25, 2026

Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, Balochistan. — AFP/File
Security forces killed 34 India-sponsored terrorists in a series of high-tempo intelligence-driven operations carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces over the last few days, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing said the high-tempo intelligence-driven operations were aimed at eliminating Indian proxies, Fitna al-Khwarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.

This is a developing story and is being updated accordingly.

