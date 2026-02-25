Drone flying banned across Punjab amid 'risks to public safety'

Representational image of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) also known as "drone" fitted with a camera. — Reuters/File

The provincial administration in Punjab has imposed an immediate and complete ban on outdoor drone flying across the province, citing risks to public safety and security.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Punjab Home Department said that unregulated use of drones posed potential risks to the maintenance of public order, adding that such activities may cause obstruction to official duties, create law and order concerns, and disturb the atmosphere of the province.

"It is essential to ensure security of the people and installations/buildings against any potential threat or untoward activity, in the larger interest of public safety, security, peace and tranquility and to avoid any untoward incident" read the notification.

The department stated that there were "sufficient grounds" to invoke Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, to impose a ban on outdoor drone flying to prevent disturbance of public peace, safety of lives and property across Punjab.

"This ban shall not apply on use of small drones for coverage of indoor activities such as in halls or marquees," the provincial administration added.

The Punjab Home Department, however, said that the safe usage of such drones in a limited and confined indoor area (for events/functions) will be the responsibility of the organiser.

Intelligence and law enforcement agencies will be exempt from the ban, set to remain in force for a period of 30 days from the date of issuance or until withdrawn earlier.