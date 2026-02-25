UK introduces e-visas for Pakistani travellers

The Britain's national flag flies next to the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, in London, Britain, March 23, 2022. — Reuters

In a major step towards streamlining visa processes, Pakistani nationals travelling to the United Kingdom, including tourists, can now use a new e-visa system, receiving confirmation by email rather than stickers in passports, the British High Commission in Islamabad announced on Wednesday.

“Visitors will continue to submit their applications online and attend a visa application centre to provide biometrics,” the statement said, adding that successful applicants will have a digital record of their immigration status provided through an eVisa, accessible through an online UK Visas and Immigration account.

“Applicants no longer need to attend a visa application centre a second time to collect their passport; instead holding on to it after their biometrics session,” it added.

It further said that e-visas provide a more secure way to manage immigration status and reduce the risk of lost or damaged documents.

"Applicants can generate a share code to prove their visa status at borders and elsewhere. There is no change to visa processing times, eligibility criteria or conditions,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said: “This is a hugely exciting step for Pakistanis visiting the UK for tourism, visiting loved ones, or business meetings, that removes a big step from the application process.

“As well as being able to save time by holding on to your passport, the new share code system makes it easier than ever to demonstrate your visa status,” she added.

Last year, e-visas were successfully rolled out for students and those on work visas. Thousands of people across the globe have already used them at UK airports. Existing sticker visas are unaffected by today’s changes.

