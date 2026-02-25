Imran Khan to be shifted to hospital if court orders, says Sanaullah

This collage of pictures shows Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah (left) and PTI founder Imran Khan. — Online/APP/File

Sanaullah says PTI leaders trying to create issue over Imran’s health

Says five-member medical panel examined Imran twice at Adiala jail.

Shahid Khattak urges govt to shift ailing Imran Khan to hospital.



Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday maintained that jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan can be shifted to a hospital if the court orders.

Speaking on Geo News programme Capital Talk, Sanaullah said a five-member medical panel examined Imran twice at the Central Jail in Rawalpindi, adding that if the PTI is not satisfied with the treatment, it should approach the Supreme Court.

His remarks came a day after the PTI founder received a second eye injection at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) in Islamabad during a follow-up visit.

The former ailing prime minister was administered first injection in his right eye in late January as the doctors had prescribed three injections for his eye care. The jailed PTI founder is expected to receive the third injection on March 23.

The PTI founder was diagnosed with a serious eye condition known as central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), according to a report submitted in the SC earlier this month by his lawyer Salman Safdar. The report stated that the former premier — who has been in jail since August 2023 — has complained of losing 85% of the vision in his right eye.

Speaking during the talk show, Sanaullah said that when the meetings between the jailed PTI founder and the party leaders were restricted after “violations of jail rules” by the PTI leadership and his family, rumours were spread claiming Imran was unwell.

In order to clear the air, a meeting was arranged between the PTI founder and his sister at the jail, he added.

Sanaullah stressed that the satisfaction of the family or the party is a separate matter and it has nothing to do with the law.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI leadership was trying to create an issue in connection with Imran’s illness and exploit it.

"If doctors are allowed to meet the PTI founder and they make any inappropriate statement afterwards, who would be held responsible?” asked the PML-N leader.

Responding to a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N chief, had a heart disease and travelled abroad for treatment after the court granted permission and all required conditions and formalities were fulfilled by the three-time former prime minister.

In November, 2019, Nawaz had flown to London after he assured the court that he would return to Pakistan upon completion of his treatment. In view of his health condition, then prime minister Imran had said that his government had no objection to Nawaz’s travelling abroad.

Speaking on the same show, PTI parliamentary leader in the National Assembly, Shahid Khattak urged the PML-N-led government to shift the ailing former prime minister to the hospital.

“The PTI founder should be examined in the presence of his personal physician,” he said, adding that at least one of the founder's sisters should be present during the examination.

“This is a matter of the founder's health, who will be responsible if something happens,” warned the PTI leader.

The lawmaker raised questions over the “secrecy” in connection with Imran’s treatment and threatened to launch a protest movement.

Responding to Sanaullah’s remarks, the PTI leader assured that Imran’s personal physician would not make any statement if he is allowed to meet the jailed PTI founder.