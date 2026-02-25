 
Geo News

Four police personnel martyred, two injured in Bajaur attack

Unidentified gunmen open fire on cops patrolling on motorcycles in KP's Khar tehsil, says DPO

By
Hasban Ullah
|

February 25, 2026

Ambulances are seen shifting bodies and injured Ababeel Force officials following a gun attack in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on February 25, 2026. — Reporter
Ambulances are seen shifting bodies and injured Ababeel Force officials following a gun attack in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on February 25, 2026. — Reporter
  • DPO says attack took place minutes before iftar in Nawe Kale.
  • Police launch search operation in Nawe Kale, surrounding areas.
  • KP Police's Ababeel Squad regularly patrols various markets.

Four police personnel of the Ababeel Squad — an exclusive patrolling force — were martyred and two others injured after unknown assailants opened fire on them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district on Wednesday.

The attack took place minutes before iftar in the Nawe Kale area of Bajaur's Khar tehsil. The deceased officials have been identified as Yaar Zada, Daud, Imran, and Siraj, while the injured personnel include Irshad and Aziz.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur Muhammad Khalid told the media that the Ababeel Force regularly patrols various markets in the area.

The six officers were travelling on three motorcycles when the attackers opened indiscriminate fire at them.

The police launched a search operation in Nawe Kale and its surrounding areas following the gun attack.

A motorcycle used by Ababeel Force personnel lies damaged at the attack site following a gun assault in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on February 25, 2026. — Reporter
A motorcycle used by Ababeel Force personnel lies damaged at the attack site following a gun assault in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on February 25, 2026. — Reporter

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen an increase in cross-border terrorist activity, particularly in the provinces of KP and Balochistan, which share a border with Afghanistan.

Amid the rising terror incidents, Pakistan last Saturday carried out intelligence-based strikes targeting seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Fitna al Khawarij (FAK), its affiliates and the Daesh-Khorasan along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in response to recent suicide attacks.

The airstrikes were carried out in Nangarhar, Paktika and Khost provinces of Afghanistan, the security sources said, adding that more than 80 militants were killed in the airstrikes.

The two countries, back in October 2025, were also engaged in border clashes after the Afghan Taliban and militants launched unprovoked attacks against the Pakistan’s border posts.

The resulting clashes led to the killing of over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the motherland.

However, despite many rounds of talks, both countries failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.

34 India-backed terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan ops over last few days: ISPR video
34 India-backed terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan ops over last few days: ISPR
Z2C distances itself from FIA probe against employee, offers to cooperate with relevant authorities video
Z2C distances itself from FIA probe against employee, offers to cooperate with relevant authorities
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of KP video
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of KP
Six killed after gunmen open fire at house in Balochistan's Turbat
Six killed after gunmen open fire at house in Balochistan's Turbat
Imran Khan's sisters slam PTI leadership for 'complete silence', inaction on his cases
Imran Khan's sisters slam PTI leadership for 'complete silence', inaction on his cases
YouTuber taken into custody for recording Imran Khan convoy
YouTuber taken into custody for recording Imran Khan convoy
What's causing heavy traffic in Karachi this Ramadan?
What's causing heavy traffic in Karachi this Ramadan?
KP CM says 'Imran release force' will mobilise hundreds of thousands
KP CM says 'Imran release force' will mobilise hundreds of thousands