 
Geo News

Pakistani sculptor turns scrap into colossal metal artworks

Jadoon's work primarily focuses on crafting giants, beasts and powerful forms

By
AFP
|

February 26, 2026

This photograph, taken on February 12, 2026, shows sculptor Ehtisham Jadoon working on a model of Optimus Prime, a film character from Transformers, made from scrap metal at his studio on the outskirts of Islamabad. — AFP
This photograph, taken on February 12, 2026, shows sculptor Ehtisham Jadoon working on a model of Optimus Prime, a film character from Transformers, made from scrap metal at his studio on the outskirts of Islamabad. — AFP 

ISLAMABAD: Sparks fly and metal groans in a cavernous workshop on the outskirts of Islamabad, where Pakistani artist Ehtisham Jadoon fuses discarded car parts into colossal pieces inspired by "Transformers" movies and dinosaurs.

The 35-year-old sculptor's studio brims with cogs, chains, hubcaps and engine parts as his hulking creations — a lion with a mane of twisted steel, a giant Tyrannosaurus rex and a towering Optimus Prime — take shape.

"I have always been fascinated by metal objects," Jadoon told AFP after assembling the 14-foot (4-metre) "Transformers" character, his biggest creation yet.

"When I see metals in scrap, I imagine forms in which it could be utilised."

It took Jadoon and his team months of welding and warping to fashion his Optimus Prime, with over 90% of its parts sourced from discarded vehicle pieces.

This photograph, taken on December 29, 2025, shows sculptor Ehtisham Jadoon standing next to rooster sculptures made from scrap metal at his studio on the outskirts of Islamabad. — AFP
This photograph, taken on December 29, 2025, shows sculptor Ehtisham Jadoon standing next to rooster sculptures made from scrap metal at his studio on the outskirts of Islamabad. — AFP

The arms are forged from motorbike springs and gears, its shoulders are curve from car rims, the spine is moulded from a fuel tank and its knees are pieced together with chains and suspension parts.

Even its piercing eyes are crafted from vehicle bearings, completing a sculpture that is both intricate and awesome.

"Whenever I see an object, I visualise a form," Jadoon said.

"I could imagine a block transforming into a shape, so I simply solve the puzzle and bring it to life."

'Waste becomes valuable'

Jadoon, a former martial artist who once worked in the steel fabrication business, has never formally studied art. He designs his gargantuan models spontaneously while working.

This photograph, taken on December 29, 2025, shows sculptor Ehtisham Jadoon standing next to his creation made from scrap metal, a lion with a mane of twisted steel, at his studio on the outskirts of Islamabad. — AFP
This photograph, taken on December 29, 2025, shows sculptor Ehtisham Jadoon standing next to his creation made from scrap metal, a lion with a mane of twisted steel, at his studio on the outskirts of Islamabad. — AFP 

He told AFP he has to visit a doctor almost every week due to sparks affecting his eyes and burns on his hands and arms, yet he insists this is the only work in which he can channel the energy of his training as a fighter.

Jadoon's work primarily focuses on crafting giants, beasts and powerful forms, which he describes as a reflection of aggression.

"Setting the anatomy and proportions requires visualisation from multiple angles and repeated adjustments," he said.

Every week, Jadoon tours scrapyards in Islamabad, sifting through tons of discarded metal in search of pieces that fit into his imagination and then become sculptures.

"What is waste to us became something valuable in his hands," scrapyard owner Bostan Khan told AFP.

"It's incredible to witness."

Drone flying banned across Punjab amid 'risks to public safety' video
Drone flying banned across Punjab amid 'risks to public safety'
Italy announces over 10,000 work visas for Pakistan's skilled workers
Italy announces over 10,000 work visas for Pakistan's skilled workers
34 India-backed terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan ops over last few days: ISPR video
34 India-backed terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan ops over last few days: ISPR
Z2C distances itself from FIA probe against employee, offers to cooperate with relevant authorities video
Z2C distances itself from FIA probe against employee, offers to cooperate with relevant authorities
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of KP video
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of KP
Six killed after gunmen open fire at house in Balochistan's Turbat
Six killed after gunmen open fire at house in Balochistan's Turbat
Imran Khan's sisters slam PTI leadership for 'complete silence', inaction on his cases
Imran Khan's sisters slam PTI leadership for 'complete silence', inaction on his cases
YouTuber taken into custody for recording Imran Khan convoy
YouTuber taken into custody for recording Imran Khan convoy