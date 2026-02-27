 
Pakistan's security and integrity non-negotiable: PM, President

PM Shehbaz and President vow no compromise on Pakistan’s defence against any aggression

February 27, 2026

President Asif Ali Zardari (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —PPI/ PID/ File
  • Pakistan to firmly respond to any act of aggression: PM.
  • Peace should not be mistaken for weakness, says Zardari.
  • 'Armed forces fully equipped, trained, prepared for threats.'

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari have issued strong statements reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to defend its sovereignty, territory, and people in the wake of intensified cross-border confrontations with Afghan Taliban forces.

The remarks from the country's top leadership come amid clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, as Pakistani forces have conducted multiple counter-strikes in response to unprovoked attacks by Afghan Taliban forces.

Security sources said the strikes have targeted militant positions, key command posts, and ammunition depots, while inflicting heavy losses on the insurgents.

In a statement issued on Friday, PM Shehbaz said there would be no compromise on the country’s defence, and every act of aggression would be met with a firm and befitting response. He emphasised that the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan remain fully prepared to protect the nation’s security and territorial integrity.

Highlighting the professional capabilities of the military, the Prime Minister noted that under the leadership of Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the armed forces are executing their duties with national spirit. 

Equipped with advanced training and an effective defensive strategy, they are capable of addressing both internal and external threats, he said.

“Pakistan has consistently promoted peace, but our integrity will never be compromised,” Shehbaz Sharif added. “The armed forces will resolutely confront any aggression, and the entire nation stands behind them.”

President Zardari, in a social media message, echoed sentiments expressed by the premier, saying Pakistan will not compromise on peace or territorial integrity. 

He warned that anyone who mistakes Pakistan’s pursuit of peace for weakness will face a strong, comprehensive, and decisive response, stressing that no one would be beyond the reach of the nation’s armed forces.

