World urges restraint as Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions spike

A Pakistani Army tank stands at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on February 27, 2026, following overnight cross-border fighting between the two countries. — AFP

Iran offers to facilitate dialogue between Islamabad, Kabul.

UN urges civilian protection, international law obligations.

Pakistan says 133 militants killed in cross-border operation.

Global powers have urged restraint as Russia, Iran and the United Nations pressed Pakistan and Afghanistan to immediately halt cross-border attacks and pursue diplomacy amid rising tensions.

Pakistan delivered a strong and comprehensive response to unprovoked aggression by the Afghan Taliban regime, killing 133 militants and injuring over 200, Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar confirmed on Friday.

The security forces launched Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq after the Taliban regime’s unprovoked action along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border.

Security sources said Pakistan's armed forces destroyed several key Afghan Taliban posts. Following Pakistan's decisive action, the Afghan Taliban reportedly raised white flags at multiple positions.

Russia

Russia has called on Afghanistan and Pakistan to immediately halt cross-border attacks and resolve their differences through diplomacy, and said it would consider offering mediation if both sides requested it, according to remarks cited by RIA news agency.

RIA, citing Russia’s foreign ministry, reported that Moscow was urging the two neighbours to cease attacks “immediately” and settle disagreements through diplomatic channels. The foreign ministry also said Russia would consider providing mediation if requested by both parties.

Iran

Iran also offered to help "facilitate dialogue" between Afghanistan and Pakistan after tensions flared, AFP reported.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to provide any assistance necessary to facilitate dialogue and to enhance understanding and cooperation between the two countries," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

UN

In Geneva, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely monitoring the situation and is deeply concerned by the recent tensions, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Dujarric said Guterres stressed that both countries must strictly fulfil their obligations under international law and underscored the urgent need to prioritise the protection of civilians.



— With input from AFP and Reuters