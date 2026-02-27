Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions — what we know so far?

Pakistan Army soldiers raise national flag at a captured Afghan Taliban checkpost at border on February 27, 2026. — X@PTVNewsOfficial

Simmering tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan climaxed on Friday after the Afghan Taliban regime resorted to unprovoked firing along the border, prompting an effective response by the Pakistani forces.

In response to the Afghan Taliban's aggression, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said that Islamabad launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq and carried out strikes inside Afghanistan.

The minister said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) also conducted strikes in Kandahar, Kabul, and Paktia and destroyed military installations belonging to the Taliban regime.

Noting that two corps headquarters, three brigade headquarters, two ammunition depots, one logistics base, three battalion headquarters, two sector headquarters, and more than 80 tanks, artillery pieces, and armoured personnel carriers had been destroyed on the Afghan side, Tarar said that at least 133 Afghan Taliban had been killed and more than 200 were injured in Pakistan's strikes.

Furthermore, he added, 27 Afghan posts were destroyed, and nine were captured.

The info minister also confirmed that two Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom and three sustained injuries while safeguarding the motherland.

Meanwhile, the security sources said that the armed forces destroyed several key Afghan Taliban posts. Following Pakistan's decisive action, the Afghan Taliban reportedly raised white flags at multiple positions.

They added that security forces effectively targeted Afghan Taliban positions using artillery and quadcopters, significantly weakening their defensive capabilities.

Furthermore, Afghan posts in the Angoor Adda sector were severely hit during the exchange, adding that the Afghan Charlie Post and Afghan Babri Post were completely destroyed.

The security sources added that the Pakistan Army is continuing a robust response to the unprovoked aggression by Afghan Taliban forces.

They said Pakistani forces captured five Afghan posts in Afghanistan's Paktia region and hoisted the Pakistani flag at the seized positions.

The captured posts include two posts opposite Shawal, two opposite Angoor Adda, and one opposite Zarmalan, the sources added.

Border tensions

Pakistan's latest strikes come days after the security forces neutralised more than 80 terrorists in intelligence-based airstrikes in the border region with Afghanistan.

The airstrikes were carried out in Nangarhar, Paktika and Khost provinces of Afghanistan in response to recent suicide attacks in the country, the security sources added.

The camps targeted included “New Centre No 1 and New Centre No 2 in Nangarhar, Khwariji Maulvi Abbas Centre in Khost, Khwariji Islam Centre, Khwariji Ibrahim Centre in Nangarhar, and Khwariji Mullah Rahbar and Khwariji Mukhlis Yar in Paktika.

The Afghan Taliban regime, on Wednesday, had resorted to unprovoked firing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The aggression, however, was met with an immediate and effective response by Pakistan's security forces, which silenced the Afghan side.

Recent attacks

Terrorist attacks have recently rocked Pakistan with suicide bombings in Islamabad, Bajaur and Bannu.

The attacks were orchestrated by Afghanistan-based handlers and claimed by elements of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with links to Fitna al-khawarij (FAK) and Daesh.

Islamabad has said that it will maintain its current policy towards Afghanistan unless the Taliban abandon their "guerrilla mindset".

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry has said that the reason for the deteriorating situation is an irresponsible neighbour and an irresponsible state.

Terror issue, October conflict

Islamabad and Kabul have been at odds over the issue of terrorism, where the former has time and again urged the Afghan Taliban regime to prevent its soil from being used by terrorist organisations such as the TTP — also called Fitna al-khawarij (FAK) — its affiliates, and Daesh.

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen an increase in cross-border terrorist activity, particularly in the provinces of KP and Balochistan, which share a border with Afghanistan.

The two countries, back in October 2025, were engaged in border clashes after the Afghan Taliban and militants launched unprovoked attacks against Pakistan’s border posts.

The clashes, back then, led to the killing of over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the motherland.