Over 270 Taliban regime personnel, terrorists killed in Pakistan's retaliatory response: ISPR chief

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference on February 27, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

At least 274 Taliban regime personnel and terrorists have been killed so far in Pakistan’s retaliatory action following unprovoked aggression along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border, said the chief military spokesperson on Friday.

Addressing a press conference to brief the media on border clashes with Taliban regime, ISPR DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Pakistan targeted terrorist hideouts on the night of February 21 and 22 in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban regime used the situation as a pretext to initiate a "so-called action", he added.

Lt Gen Chaudhry stated that firing was carried out in 15 sectors along the Pakistan-Afghan border at 53 different locations, adding that all attacks were effectively repulsed.

Pakistan retaliated with full force after the Afghan Taliban fighters resorted to unprovoked firing along multiple sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, and Bajaur. Thursday night.

In their retaliatory attacks, Pakistan's armed forces destroyed several key Afghan Taliban posts, while the PAF conducted strikes in Kandahar, Kabul, and Paktia.

Sharing operational details, the ISPR DG said that 274 personnel of the Taliban regime and members of affiliate terror groups were killed, while more than 400 were injured during the operation.

He added that over 74 posts of the Taliban regime were destroyed, and 18 checkposts were taken into Pakistan’s custody.

The ISPR DG said that Pakistani forces destroyed 115 enemy tanks and armoured vehicles, while also targeting 22 hideouts of Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij during the action.

He said that militants fled the area, leaving behind the bodies of their associates following Pakistan's befitting response to the unprovoked firing.

As many as 12 security personnel embraced martyrdom while 27 sustained injuries during Pakistan’s retaliatory response, he added.

He said that the retaliatory operation continues under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives.

"Our operation last night was for the defence of our country and the protection of our people," he said, adding that the forces acted in a professional manner and targeted only military objectives.

He added that drone attacks in KP's Abbottabad and Nowshera were foiled during the exchange of fire with the Taliban regime.

Lt Gen Chaudhry assailed the Afghan Taliban regime for "patronising terrorists," warning that if any act of terrorism or suicide bombing occurs anywhere in Pakistan, the response would target not only the perpetrators but also those providing them shelter or protection.

The ISPR DG said that Afghanistan would have to choose between terror outfits and Pakistan. "Our choice is clear, and we will never hesitate to make a sacrifice for it," he said.

The DG ISPR maintained that Pakistan's armed forces were fully prepared on both eastern and western borders, saying the country's interests would be safeguarded at all costs.

Lt Gen Chaudhry announced that the Operation Ghazab lil-Haq was ongoing and would continue until its objectives were achieved.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.