Govt bans drone flying across country amid border clashes with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday imposed a ban on all drone operations across the country after tensions escalated between Pakistan and Afghanistan following border clashes.

A notification was issued by the Ministry of Interior regarding the ban on all commercial and private drones across the country.

This directive comes in the wake of intense border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, triggered by unprovoked attacks carried out by the Afghan Taliban regime on late Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also issued a public advisory regarding the enforcement of a ban on outdoor drone flying, including quadcopters and other remote-controlled aerial devices, across the province for 30 days.

In its advisory, the KP's Home and Tribal Affairs Department stated that a "resort has been made to undertake remote attacks with the help of Quadcopters/Unmanned Vehicles (UAVs) on various government buildings and installations, especially in the southern region of the province".

"In the prevailing circumstances, any activity (regulated or otherwise) viz-a-viz drones, including Quadcopters and UAVs, will pose a direct or indirect threat and is a potential risk to the lives and properties of citizens (including public safety and security) as well as infrastructure of government, and maintenance of public order," it added.

It further read that the Ministry of Interior, keeping in view the prevailing security environment, has requested [the provincial government] to impose "ban on outdoor flying of Quadcopter/UAVs with immediate effect".

However, the use of small drones for coverage of indoor activities, such as in halls or marquees and the use of drones by intelligence and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were exempted.

The KP government also ordered the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor gatherings, particularly near sensitive or official installations, besides directing all government departments, attached offices, public sector entities and field formations to review and enhance security arrangements.

It is noteworthy to mention here that a similar ban was imposed in Punjab two days ago, citing risks to public safety and security.

Pakistan carried out Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in response to the Afghan Taliban regime's unprovoked attacks in border areas, leaving at least 274 Taliban regime personnel and terrorists so far.

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, addressing a media briefing today, said that the security forces effectively repulsed the Taliban regime's attacks on 15 sectors along the Pakistan-Afghan border at 53 different locations.

He added that over 74 posts of the Taliban regime were destroyed, and 18 checkposts were taken into Pakistan’s custody.

The ISPR DG said that Pakistani forces destroyed 115 enemy tanks and armoured vehicles, while also targeting 22 hideouts of Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij during the action.

He confirmed that 12 security personnel embraced martyrdom while 27 sustained injuries during Pakistan's retaliatory response.