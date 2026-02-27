Six-nation conference in Warsaw applauds Pakistan's crackdown on illegal migration

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi with Interior Ministers of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Finland, and Lithuania during the 6-nation conference on Illegal Immigration and Security Cooperation. — APP

Conference focused on curbing human trafficking, illegal migration.

Pakistan’s efforts are visible with encouraging results: FMs.

Naqvi terms Pakistan wall between terrorists in Afghanistan, world.



A high-level six-nation conference on illegal migration and security cooperation convened in Warsaw, bringing together interior ministers from Europe alongside Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who led the Pakistan delegation.

The meeting focused on preventing illegal migration, dismantling human smuggling networks, and expanding security cooperation.

The conference was hosted by Marcin Kierwinski of Poland. Other key participants included Igor Taro of Estonia, Richards Kozlovskis of Latvia, Heikki Tamminen of Finland, and Gintaras Aliksandravicius of Lithuania.

All six ministers praised Pakistan for its firm actions against illegal migration and human smuggling, acknowledging the country’s aggressive crackdown and its “visible and encouraging results.”

The participating countries agreed to develop a joint roadmap aimed at discouraging illegal migration while promoting regulated and safe migration pathways.

In a significant decision, all European countries present agreed to open official employment opportunities for Pakistani citizens under legal migration frameworks. The ministers also decided to appoint focal persons in their respective interior ministries to enhance coordination and information sharing.

The delegates held detailed discussions on internal security, counter-terrorism, border management, and anti-narcotics strategies.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed the conference on the evolving Pakistan–Afghanistan border situation, stating that 22 terrorist organisations are currently operating inside Afghanistan.

He added that “Pakistan today is a wall between terrorists in Afghanistan and the rest of the world.”

Naqvi highlighted that Pakistan’s crackdown on human smuggling networks has resulted in a 47% decrease in illegal migration from Pakistan to Europe.

He emphasised that Pakistan and European nations can collectively overcome migration challenges through sustained cooperation.

The Pakistani delegation also included Ambassador Muhammad Sami, DG FIA Dr Usman Anwar, DIG Ahsan Younas, Dr Abid Khan, and Sohail Chaudhary, who participated in discussions throughout the conference.