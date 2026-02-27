 
Pakistan's Mahnoor Omer named among TIME's Women of the Year 2026

Mahnoor Omer challenged period tax, sparking national debate on menstrual health and equality

Web Desk
February 27, 2026

This undated photo shows Pakistani womens rights activist Mahnoor Omer. — Instagram/@ learningwithmahnoor
Pakistani women's rights activist Mahnoor Omer, who legally fought against taxes on menstrual products, has been named among TIME magazine's Women of the Year 2026 in recognition of her efforts to challenge gender inequality in the country.

Omer has been acknowledged alongside 16 other activists, artists, athletes, and businesswomen globally, including Oscar-nominated filmmaker Chloe Zhao and Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Omer first recognised gender inequalities as a teenager. At 14, frustrated by a major NGO's approach to educating girls about sexual violence, she founded the Noor Foundation, her profile on the magazine read.

She began conducting her own workshops in rural villages, tackling issues from climate change to menstruation, according to her profile in the New York-based magazine.

Two years later, a conversation with a domestic worker about the cost of sanitary products revealed a stark reality: many women simply cannot afford basic menstrual hygiene items.

In Pakistan, taxes on pads and tampons can add up to 40% of the retail price, restricting access for girls and women. Unicef estimates that only 12% of women in the country use commercially produced sanitary products.

Alternatives like cloth carry serious health risks and often prevent girls from attending school during their periods.

Fusing her activism with legal expertise, the 25-year-old activist moved a court to challenge the so-called "period tax" in September 2025.

The case, which had its first hearing at the end of 2025, has ignited a national debate on a traditionally taboo subject and underscored the urgent need for menstrual health policy reform.

Omer, who is currently pursuing a master's degree in gender, peace, and security at the London School of Economics, described the case as the beginning of a long journey.

"I'm not free until every woman is free," she said, emphasising her commitment to advocate for women and gender minorities across Pakistan.

Reflecting on the TIME recognition, Omer shared on social media her gratitude and dedication: "I hope this reflects the limitless potential of Pakistani women. While there is still a long journey ahead, moments like this remind us how far we have come and how much further we can go."

