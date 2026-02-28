Asif says Kabul repaid Pakistan's long hospitality by hosting those who kill its citizens

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in this undated photo.— PID/File

Asif urges Afghanistan not to allow militants to operate against Pakistan.

Says Pakistan hosted Haqqani and millions of Afghan refugees for decades.

Reminds Kabul of backing NATO logistics post-9/11, facing later allegations.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday reminded Afghan Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani of Pakistan’s past hospitality and support during the anti-Soviet war, while urging Afghan authorities to ensure their territory is not used against Pakistan.

In a post on X, the minister said Pakistan had stood “heart and soul” with Afghan fighters during the Soviet Union–Afghanistan war.

He said Pakistan had hosted Haqqani and his family, along with millions of Afghan refugees, adding that many Afghan refugees still live in Pakistan and “earn their livelihood from our sacred soil.”

Asif said both sides had fought a common war during the Soviet era, adding that the objective at the time had been shaped by the United States.

Referring to the period after the September 11 attacks, he said Pakistan supported NATO logistics but later faced allegations that it was facilitating the Haqqani network.

“We were asked about your location. Do you remember?” he said, asking Afghan leaders to clarify whether accusations against Pakistan were true.

The minister said that between 1979 and the post-9/11 period, the United States reduced engagement with Pakistan and Afghanistan while Islamabad attempted to reconcile Afghan factions.

He said Pakistan had even taken Afghan rival groups to Makkah for reconciliation efforts.

Asif expressed concern that despite decades of hospitality, Pakistan was now facing violence from groups allegedly operating from Afghan soil.

“Why are you sheltering those who kill our innocent children and people?” he asked, adding that militants targeting Pakistan were being protected and treated as allies.

He said he had visited Kabul and requested Afghan leaders not to align with groups hostile to Pakistan.

“We asked you not to support them. We were even ready to provide financial assistance if required, but there was no guarantee,” he said.

The defence minister said the lineage associated with the Haqqani name was historically respected and should be honoured.

“We ask nothing from you. Live peacefully in your own home and let us live peacefully in ours,” he said.

He warned that Pakistan did not want its enemies to be given refuge or allowed to operate from Afghan territory.

“Let them be hosted in your country if you wish, but do not play the role of our enemy by allowing your soil to be used against us,” he stressed.

"Our tradition, culture and religion teach us to wish well for the home that provides refuge."

“God is great. Pakistan Zindabad,” he added, concluding the post.