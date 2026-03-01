What the CJP told the PTI chairman

This collage shows PTI founder Imran Khan (right) and CJP Yahya Afridi. — X@ptiofficial/ SC website/ File

ISLAMABAD: PTI leaders have been informed that Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi intends to strictly follow the law and will not grant any extraordinary relief outside the established legal framework.

Party sources revealed that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who met the chief justice on Friday, briefed senior party leaders following the meeting.

According to these sources, the CJP made it clear that he would proceed “by the book” and advised that any petitions concerning Imran Khan’s medical condition should be filed before the appropriate legal forum.

Barrister Gohar had reportedly sought early relief directly from the Supreme Court rather than pursuing the matter through the Islamabad High Court. The PTI had requested that Imran Khan be shifted to a hospital of the party’s choice in Islamabad and that his personal doctors be allowed to examine him in jail.

On the same day, the Supreme Court returned a petition filed by the PTI seeking the transfer of its founder to Shifa International Hospital for specialised eye treatment by retina specialists.

Earlier, on February 25, Khan’s counsel, Sardar Latif Khosa, had filed an application in the apex court under Order XXXV Rule 6 of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025.

The petition requested that the incarcerated former prime minister be immediately shifted to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for proper examination and treatment of his eye condition by a retina specialist.

The application also sought permission for Khan’s personal physicians, Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Asim Yousaf, to be granted access and to participate in all examination and treatment procedures.

Additionally, the court was asked to ensure that Khan’s family members are informed and allowed reasonable access during his medical check-up and treatment.

However, the Supreme Court Registrar’s Office returned the petition on Friday, raising objections. The office cited the court’s earlier order dated February 12, which stated that if the petitioner had any grievance, he should approach the appropriate forum, namely, the Islamabad High Court, where his appeal is currently pending adjudication.

