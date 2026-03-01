Nine dead, 18 injured in clash outside US consulate in Karachi after Khamenei martyrdom

Police and protesters clash near the US consulate in Karachi on March 1, 2026 — screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: At least nine people were killed and 18 others injured after violence escalated during clashes between police and demonstrators protesting against US and Israeli strikes that martyred Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei outside the US Consulate in Karachi on Sunday, hospital officials confirmed.

According to Edhi ambulance service, six bodies and 10 injured persons were initially shifted from MT Khan Road to the Civil Hospital Karachi. Officials at the hospital's trauma centre later confirmed that seven bodies had been brought to the facility along with 18 injured individuals.

Hospital authorities said that those affected sustained injuries due to firing, baton charge, and stampede during the unrest.

The protesters had gathered outside the US Consulate and attempted to move towards the premises, pelting stones, after which police resorted to shelling and force to disperse the crowd.

Rescue officials earlier reported multiple injuries as clashes intensified in the high-security zone.

Meanwhile, traffic movement in the area was severely affected due to the protest. Authorities closed the road from Sultanabad leading towards Mai Kolachi, causing significant traffic congestion.

According to Karachi traffic police, vehicles coming from Jinnah Bridge are being diverted towards II Chundrigar Road, traffic from Boat Basin is being given a U-turn at Mai Kolachi Phatak, and vehicles from PIDC are being sent back.



Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has sought details of the incident from the Additional IG Karachi. In a statement, the home minister said that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Lanjar directed to strengthen security at sensitive installations across the province.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.