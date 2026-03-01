 
Geo News

KWSSIP accelerates K-IV pipeline work to meet deadline

Work at Nipa targets laying two major K-IV pipes daily to meet deadlines

By
Salis bin Perwaiz
|

March 01, 2026

This image shows KWSIPs workers working on a water supply pipeline site on April 9, 2023. — Facebook@KWSSIP
This image shows KWSIP's workers working on a water supply pipeline site on April 9, 2023. — Facebook@KWSSIP
  • K-IV work shares corridor with BRT Red Line
  • Work disrupted in November after utility damage
  • 36 pipes laid so far, say officials.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) on Friday stepped up work on the K-IV pipeline at Nipa to complete it within the stipulated timeline, with teams now aiming to lay two major pipes a day, The News reported.

Officials of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) said pipeline installation along the K-IV route was underway on a shared 2.7-kilometre stretch with the BRT Red Line, adding that despite technical and safety constraints, the project had entered its final phase.

KW&SC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Ali Siddiqui apologised for the disruption caused by excavation work to residents, shopkeepers, commuters and especially students in the area, and said all possible steps were being taken to finish the job on time.

Project spokespersons said excavation was being carried out to a depth of six metres in an area already congested due to BRT construction, as well as underground KW&SC water and sewerage lines, SSGC pressure lines and K-Electric cables.

In some locations, only five feet of working space was available, requiring the adoption of modern and carefully managed excavation techniques to safeguard both the public and existing infrastructure. Work was temporarily disrupted in November due to two separate incidents of utility damage. However, the team regained momentum and had so far successfully laid 36 pipes, officials said.

Siddiqui also appreciated the special attention given to the project by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah following his recent visit, reiterating that the timely and quality completion of the K-IV project remained the organisation’s top priority.

The K-IV project, a major infrastructure initiative of the Sindh government and the KW&SC, was expected to supply an additional 260 million gallons of water per day to Karachi. Authorities said regular updates on daily progress were being shared through the corporation’s website and social media platforms.

PIA suspends flights to UAE, other Gulf countries amid Middle East crisis
PIA suspends flights to UAE, other Gulf countries amid Middle East crisis
In phone call with MBS, PM Shehbaz slams ‘serious regional escalation'
In phone call with MBS, PM Shehbaz slams ‘serious regional escalation'
ECC extends loan limit to Rs10m for Mera Ghar Mera Aashiana applicants
ECC extends loan limit to Rs10m for Mera Ghar Mera Aashiana applicants
‘Very good' ties with Pakistan: Trump says US won't intervene in Islamabad-Kabul conflict video
‘Very good' ties with Pakistan: Trump says US won't intervene in Islamabad-Kabul conflict
Asif says Kabul repaid Pakistan's long hospitality by hosting those who kill its citizens
Asif says Kabul repaid Pakistan's long hospitality by hosting those who kill its citizens
Six-nation conference in Warsaw applauds Pakistan's crackdown on illegal migration
Six-nation conference in Warsaw applauds Pakistan's crackdown on illegal migration
Pakistan's Mahnoor Omer named among TIME's Women of the Year 2026
Pakistan's Mahnoor Omer named among TIME's Women of the Year 2026
Govt bans drone flying across country amid border clashes with Afghanistan
Govt bans drone flying across country amid border clashes with Afghanistan