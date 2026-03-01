KWSSIP accelerates K-IV pipeline work to meet deadline

This image shows KWSIP's workers working on a water supply pipeline site on April 9, 2023. — Facebook@KWSSIP

K-IV work shares corridor with BRT Red Line

Work disrupted in November after utility damage

36 pipes laid so far, say officials.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) on Friday stepped up work on the K-IV pipeline at Nipa to complete it within the stipulated timeline, with teams now aiming to lay two major pipes a day, The News reported.

Officials of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) said pipeline installation along the K-IV route was underway on a shared 2.7-kilometre stretch with the BRT Red Line, adding that despite technical and safety constraints, the project had entered its final phase.

KW&SC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Ali Siddiqui apologised for the disruption caused by excavation work to residents, shopkeepers, commuters and especially students in the area, and said all possible steps were being taken to finish the job on time.

Project spokespersons said excavation was being carried out to a depth of six metres in an area already congested due to BRT construction, as well as underground KW&SC water and sewerage lines, SSGC pressure lines and K-Electric cables.

In some locations, only five feet of working space was available, requiring the adoption of modern and carefully managed excavation techniques to safeguard both the public and existing infrastructure. Work was temporarily disrupted in November due to two separate incidents of utility damage. However, the team regained momentum and had so far successfully laid 36 pipes, officials said.

Siddiqui also appreciated the special attention given to the project by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah following his recent visit, reiterating that the timely and quality completion of the K-IV project remained the organisation’s top priority.

The K-IV project, a major infrastructure initiative of the Sindh government and the KW&SC, was expected to supply an additional 260 million gallons of water per day to Karachi. Authorities said regular updates on daily progress were being shared through the corporation’s website and social media platforms.