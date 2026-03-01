Emergency helplines announced for Pakistanis in Gulf states

March 01, 2026
In view of the evolving regional situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that it has activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to closely monitor developments and extend all necessary assistance.
“All Pakistani nationals residing in the Gulf region are strongly advised to exercise utmost caution, remain indoors where possible, avoid unnecessary travel, and strictly adhere to the instructions and advisories issued by the respective host governments,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.
The CMU is operational 24/7. For information or emergency assistance, people should contact the CMU: +92-51-9207887
For facilitation of Pakistani nationals abroad, emergency contact details of Embassies and Consulates are provided below:
Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran
* +98-21-669413-88/89/90/91 (landline)
* +98-9107648298 (mobile)
Pakistan Consulate, Zahidan
* +98-54-33223389
* +98-9046145412 (mobile)
Pakistan Consulate, Mashhad
* +98-9107625302 (mobile)
* +98-9371807175
Embassy of Pakistan, Riyadh
* +966 (0)114887272 (landline)
* +966(0)114884111 (landline)
* +966(0)114884222 (landline)
* +966 57 628 4980 (mobile)
* +966 56 050 5030 (mobile)
Pakistan Consulate General, Jeddah
* +966(0)126689149 (landline)
* +966(0)126692371 (landline)
* +966 59 000 8295 (mobile)
* +96653 661 7573 (mobile)
Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
* +971 50 254 8975
Embassy Hotline
* +971 2 444 7800
Pakistan Consulate General, Dubai
* +971 56 647 2721
* +971 (0) 4397 0412
Community Welfare Attache-I
* +974 5530 5836
Community Welfare Attache-II
* +974 7791 1392
Mr Mubashir Ahmed
* +974 5090 5777
* +973 1724 4113
* +973 3235 1512
* +973 3435 2578
* +973 3407 1665
* +973 3456 3037
* +973 3982 6823
* +973 3569 0404
* +973 3535 9150
Deputy Head of Mission/Head of Chancery
* +965 99699513
Additional Assistant
* +965 98562753