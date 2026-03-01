Emergency helplines announced for Pakistanis in Gulf states

Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2026. — Reuters

In view of the evolving regional situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that it has activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to closely monitor developments and extend all necessary assistance.

“All Pakistani nationals residing in the Gulf region are strongly advised to exercise utmost caution, remain indoors where possible, avoid unnecessary travel, and strictly adhere to the instructions and advisories issued by the respective host governments,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The CMU is operational 24/7. For information or emergency assistance, people should contact the CMU: +92-51-9207887

For facilitation of Pakistani nationals abroad, emergency contact details of Embassies and Consulates are provided below:

Iran

Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran

* +98-21-669413-88/89/90/91 (landline)

* +98-9107648298 (mobile)

Pakistan Consulate, Zahidan

* +98-54-33223389

* +98-9046145412 (mobile)

Pakistan Consulate, Mashhad

* +98-9107625302 (mobile)

* +98-9371807175

Saudi Arabia

Embassy of Pakistan, Riyadh

* +966 (0)114887272 (landline)

* +966(0)114884111 (landline)

* +966(0)114884222 (landline)

* +966 57 628 4980 (mobile)

* +966 56 050 5030 (mobile)

Pakistan Consulate General, Jeddah

* +966(0)126689149 (landline)

* +966(0)126692371 (landline)

* +966 59 000 8295 (mobile)

* +96653 661 7573 (mobile)

United Arab Emirates

Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

* +971 50 254 8975

Embassy Hotline

* +971 2 444 7800

Pakistan Consulate General, Dubai

* +971 56 647 2721

* +971 (0) 4397 0412

Qatar

Community Welfare Attache-I

* +974 5530 5836

Community Welfare Attache-II

* +974 7791 1392

Mr Mubashir Ahmed

* +974 5090 5777

Bahrain

* +973 1724 4113

* +973 3235 1512

* +973 3435 2578

* +973 3407 1665

* +973 3456 3037

* +973 3982 6823

* +973 3569 0404

* +973 3535 9150

Kuwait

Deputy Head of Mission/Head of Chancery

* +965 99699513

Additional Assistant

* +965 98562753