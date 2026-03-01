PM Shehbaz postpones Russia visit amid regional, domestic tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 15. 2022. — Kremlin

Decision taken after consultations amid evolving situation.

Visit described as crucial for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

New dates to be finalised through mutual consultations.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to postpone his scheduled visit to Russia in view of the prevailing regional and domestic situation, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the decision to defer the visit was taken after consultations, keeping in view recent developments on the regional and internal fronts.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the planned visit to Russia carried significant importance for advancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

It added that the new dates for the visit would be finalised through mutual consultations at a later stage.

PM Shehbaz planned to visit Russia on March 3-5, Russian state news agency RIA reported this month, citing a Pakistani official.

The postponement comes as Pakistan continues Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq (Righteous Fury) against Afghanistan, with the Pakistan Army killing over 350 Taliban operatives so far.

Fresh clashes between the two bordering nations erupted late Thursday night, with security forces launching Operation Ghazab lil-Haq after the Taliban regime's unprovoked action along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border.

According to the update, 37 locations across Afghanistan were effectively targeted through air operations. The minister said the operation remains ongoing, adding that further updates will be shared as the situation develops.

On the other hand, the United States and Israel launched a series of attacks against Iran, assassinating a number of top Iranian leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Moscow, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, told Arab media that Pakistan was seeking to sign a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with Russia to boost bilateral trade volume during the premier's upcoming visit to Moscow, The News reported.

Pakistan and Russia have strengthened ties in recent years. In 2023, Islamabad began purchasing discounted Russian crude oil banned from European markets over the Ukraine war, and also received its first shipment of liquefied petroleum gas from Moscow.

The volume of Russia-Pakistan trade rose more than 100% to $1.81 billion from July 2023 to June 2024, though it experienced a slight contraction in the last fiscal year, according to officials.