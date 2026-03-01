 
PM Shehbaz terms Khamenei's martyrdom 'violation of international law'

It is an age-old convention that heads of state or government should not be targeted, says Premier Shehbaz

Web Desk
March 01, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran. — X/PMLN Lahore
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday denounced the targeting of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint strikes by the United States and Israel, saying such actions were a "violation of the norms of international law".

The Iranian government, early on Sunday, confirmed that Khamenei had been martyred in joint Israeli and US air strikes that began on February 28.

In a post on X, PM Shehbaz said that it was an age-old convention that the heads of state or government should not be targeted.

The premier expressed condolences to Iran over the martyrdom of Khamenei, calling it a grave loss for the nation.

"The Government and the people of Pakistan join the people of Iran in their hour of grief and sorrow and extend the most sincere condolences on the martyrdom of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei," he said.

"We pray for the departed soul. May Allah Almighty grant patience and strength to the Iranian people to bear this irreparable loss," the premier added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

