Geo News broadcast faces repeated disruptions, has nothing to do with message aired after screen hack

Geo News requests authorities to take immediate notice, act without delay, and bring those responsible to justice

March 01, 2026

Geo News wants to inform its viewers that its transmission via Pakistan’s Paksat satellite has been subjected to attempted interference over the past 24 hours to hack the channel and disrupt its transmission.

For some time now, Geo News transmissions have been experiencing continuous interruptions, and the screen was hacked to air an inappropriate message.

Geo News has no connection to this situation. The network requests the authorities to take immediate notice, act without delay, and bring those responsible to justice.

