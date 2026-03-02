US Embassy, consulates shut appointments for today after unrest

Security personnel stand guard outside the US consulate in Karachi on March 1, 2026. — AFP

US personnel ordered to restrict movements.

US citizens urged to avoid crowds, monitor updates.

March 2 visa, ACS appointments cancelled.

The US Mission to Pakistan cancelled all US visa and American Citizen Services appointments for March 2 (today) at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore, citing protest activity and security concerns.

In a security alert for Pakistan dated March 1, the mission said it was monitoring reports of ongoing demonstrations at the US Consulate General in Lahore and violent protests at the US Consulate General in Karachi.

It noted calls for additional demonstrations at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Peshawar and added that US government personnel had been directed to restrict their movements until further notice.

The mission advised US citizens to monitor local news and follow personal security precautions, including staying aware of surroundings, avoiding large crowds and keeping their STEP registration up to date.

It also urged people to review personal security plans, keep a low profile, carry identification, cooperate with police, and monitor email and local media for further appointment updates.

In a separate update posted by the US Embassy in Islamabad on X, the embassy said all appointments for US visas and American Citizen Services were cancelled for March 2 at the Islamabad embassy and the consulates in Karachi and Lahore.

Protests erupted across Pakistan on Sunday against US and Israeli strikes that martyred Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with violent clashes outside the US Consulate in Karachi, leaving multiple dead and dozens injured.

Demonstrations were also held in major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta, where protesters clashed with law enforcement officers, who on several occasions resorted to shelling to disperse the crowds. Authorities in Islamabad imposed Section 144 and blocked routes leading to the red zone

In Karachi, demonstrators gathered outside the US Consulate and attempted to advance towards the premises, throwing stones, after which police used shelling and other forceful measures to disperse the crowd. The unrest resulted in at least nine fatalities and 36 injuries