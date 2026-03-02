KU suspends classes and exams scheduled for today to honour Iran martyrs

The Silver Jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi (KU) has announced that all classes and examinations scheduled for today, March 2, have been suspended in a show of solidarity with the victims of recent attacks in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to a notification issued by the varsity's registrar, teaching and academic activities at KU will remain halted throughout the day.

The suspension is intended to pay tribute to the martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as more than 200 innocent men, women, and children who lost their lives in the attacks.

All examinations that were due to be held on March 2 have been postponed, with the university stating that new dates will be announced in due course.

The registrar emphasised that students and staff should observe the day in respect and solidarity with the victims.

The Iranian government, early on Sunday, confirmed that Khamenei had been martyred in joint Israeli and US air strikes that began on February 28.

In Iran, the government declared 40 days of public mourning after confirming the martyrdom of Khamenei, state media reported.

The announcement also includes seven days of official public holidays, the Fars news agency said.

Following Khamenei's martyrdom, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and two top other officials will lead Iran in the transitional period, reported state television.

Israel and the United States jointly launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, plunging the region into a renewed military confrontation as President Donald Trump vowed to destroy Tehran's missile arsenal and prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon

Tehran responded with a sweeping barrage of missiles targeting Gulf states and Israel, marking a sharp escalation in regional hostilities.