Two main thoroughfares remain closed for second day in Karachi after deadly protests

People ride past shipping containers on a road leading to the U.S. Consulate General, a day after a protest following news of US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Karachi, on March 2, 2026. — Reuters

KARACHI: Two of the main thoroughfares in Karachi remained closed for transit for the second day on Monday in the wake of protests against recent attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel.

The metropolis witnessed major traffic disruptions as protests erupted across the city, especially the demonstration outside the US consulate on Sunday.

Routes leading to the American Consulate, including PIDC, Boat Basin, and Tower areas, are still blocked today. Containers have been placed across the PIDC Chowk to MT Khan Road bridge, while additional barriers have been set up in Sultanabad on MT Khan Road.

Molvi Tamizuddin Road has been closed from Mere Weather Tower, and the route from Boat Basin to Mai Kolachi Bypass has also been blocked with containers. Police and Rangers personnel are deployed outside the American Consulate in rotating shifts.

Schools in the affected areas have been given holidays due to the road closures. The PIDC Chowk to Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, leading to the Chief Minister’s House, was blocked earlier but reopened in the afternoon.

Similarly, Sharea Faisal was closed near the FTC flyover towards Metropole for the protests but was reopened to traffic later in the day.

The authorities had blocked all roads leading to the consulate, while a traffic police post under the Sultanabad bridge was set on fire on Sunday.

Police resorted to shelling near the Central Police Office on II Chundrigar Road to disperse a rally, while another protest was held at the Native Jetty Bridge near the Customs House.

At least 34 people were injured in the violent protests, police said. Karachi's Civil Hospital said all those killed and injured were hit with gunshots.

The Sindh government spokesperson said protesters in Karachi breached the outer security cordon of the US consulate and vandalised property. The provincial government has constituted a high-level joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Iran’s supreme leader and directed authorities to conduct an impartial investigation into the Karachi incident. He also contacted religious leaders, including Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi and Allama Shabbir Maisami, and urged them to help restrain public emotions.

He appealed to religious scholars to play their role in maintaining peace and also called on the public to cooperate with the government in the interest of law and order.